Crime

15 to 20 protesters arrested at B.C. border trucker protest as police move in

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 11:44 am
Between 15 and 20 protesters were arrested overnight Monday at the Pacific Highway border crossing along the B.C. and U.S. border.

Between 15 and 20 people were arrested Monday night at a truckers’ protest blocking the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey, B.C.

Around 9 p.m., RCMP officers moved in and ordered the demonstrators to leave the area of 176 Street and 2nd Avenue, but not everyone complied.

This was the biggest crackdown at the border crossing since the protest against COVID-19 measures began there last week, inspired by the ongoing demonstration on Parliament Hill.

Over the weekend, some drivers drove their trucks over a median, breaching a police blockade and leading to four arrests.

Traffic began moving across the border again just after midnight.

It’s unclear if this is the end of the demonstration, but protesters have said they will not cease until all COVID-19 mandates are lifted.

