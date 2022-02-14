SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police and protesters face off at B.C. border crossing, concrete barriers in place

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 12:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Small group of protesters remain at B.C. border crossing Monday' Small group of protesters remain at B.C. border crossing Monday
About a dozen protesters remained at the Pacific Highway border crossing in B.C. on Monday. Concrete barriers were placed in the area Sunday to prevent further escalation after four people were arrested in the demonstration against COVID-19 rules and mandates. Andrea Macpherson has the latest.

Surrey RCMP officers remain at the Pacific Highway border crossing Monday, attempting to remove the remaining protesters.

More than a dozen people are still there, blocking traffic to and from the border Monday morning.

Last night, concrete barriers were placed along 176th Street to prevent further escalation.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Surrey RCMP and other police forces moved in and began making arrests.

Police stood shoulder to shoulder, moving the protesters back, leading to a standoff.

So far, four people have been arrested and are facing mischief charges.

Click to play video: 'Four arrested as blockade of key B.C. border crossing stretches into second day' Four arrested as blockade of key B.C. border crossing stretches into second day
Four arrested as blockade of key B.C. border crossing stretches into second day

Read more: Four arrested as blockade of key B.C. border crossing stretches into second day: RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

The protesters say they are opposed to COVID-19 measures and want to have their voices heard.

Trending Stories

Access to the border has been closed since Saturday when a vehicle convoy from Chilliwack descended on the border crossing.

Hundreds of people, many draped in Canadian flags, flooded the highway south of 8th Avenue, dancing and periodically breaking out into chants of “freedom” and rounds of the national anthem.

On Friday, British Columbia reported another 17 COVID-related deaths, for a total of 324 fatalities since the start of 2022.

Surrey RCMP is expected to provide an update Monday.

— with files from Simon Little

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagcovid protest tagpacific highway tagPacific Highway border crossing tagPacific Highway Border tagPacific Highway Border Crossing Protest tagCOVID protest border tagpacific highway border crossing closed tagpacific highway protest tagProtest BC border tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers