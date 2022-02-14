Police and protesters face off at B.C. border crossing, concrete barriers in place

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP officers remain at the Pacific Highway border crossing Monday, attempting to remove the remaining protesters.

More than a dozen people are still there, blocking traffic to and from the border Monday morning.

Last night, concrete barriers were placed along 176th Street to prevent further escalation.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Surrey RCMP and other police forces moved in and began making arrests.

Police stood shoulder to shoulder, moving the protesters back, leading to a standoff.

So far, four people have been arrested and are facing mischief charges.

The protesters say they are opposed to COVID-19 measures and want to have their voices heard.

Access to the border has been closed since Saturday when a vehicle convoy from Chilliwack descended on the border crossing.

Hundreds of people, many draped in Canadian flags, flooded the highway south of 8th Avenue, dancing and periodically breaking out into chants of “freedom” and rounds of the national anthem.

On Friday, British Columbia reported another 17 COVID-related deaths, for a total of 324 fatalities since the start of 2022.

Surrey RCMP is expected to provide an update Monday.

— with files from Simon Little