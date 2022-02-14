Trudeau expected to invoke Emergencies Act to aid convoy blockade response: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce Monday he will invoke emergency powers to support provinces in ending the blockades and public disorder that have gripped Ottawa for 18 days, Global News has confirmed.

One national security source and one source that participated in a Monday morning Liberal national caucus meeting said the government is poised to invoke the act and that senior officials are preparing for an imminent announcement.

Multiple sources have also told Global News federal officials are weighing options for the military to help law enforcement with logistics. But there is no plan at this time, according to the sources, to have the military help police in dealing with civilians or deploying into the streets.

What exactly are the powers coming into play? Let’s take a look.

How does the Emergencies Act work?

First, a quick history recap: the Emergencies Act is not the War Measures Act.

The War Measures Act was the controversial piece of legislation that Trudeau’s father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, used back in 1970 during the October Crisis, which saw a series of terrorist attacks by a Quebec separatist group.

The law allowed the federal government to suspend civil liberties, and it was in response to questions over how far Trudeau senior would go in suspending these liberties that he offered the infamous phrase: “Just watch me.”

That law, however, was repealed and replaced in 1988.

The replacement law is called the Emergencies Act, and this legislation has been in the spotlight as a potential federal response to crisis situations including early in the days of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as currently amid the convoy blockades.

The Emergencies Act lays out four different kinds of emergencies in which provinces might be effectively out of their depth to respond: public welfare emergencies; public order emergencies; international emergencies; and war emergencies.

A public order emergency in particular grants five kinds of powers to the federal cabinet:

the ability to “regulate or prohibit public assembly that may reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace, travel, or the use of property”

the ability to “designate and secure protected places”

the ability to “assume the control, restoration and maintenance of public utilities and services”

the ability to “authorize or direct the provision of essential services and the provision of reasonable compensation”

the ability to “impose on summary conviction a fine not exceeding $500 or imprisonment not exceeding six months or both, or on indictment, a fine not exceeding $5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both, for any breach of an order or regulation”

In order to declare a public order emergency, the federal government has to consult with the provincial cabinet first and issue a proclamation in order to bring the powers into effect.

The criteria are strict: to qualify as a public order emergency, a situation must meet the definition of “threats to the security of Canada” as outlined in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Act — or the act that regulates the powers of the country’s intelligence agency.

That legislation is clear in its definition of “threats to the security of Canada” that “lawful” protests do not qualify, and outlines four possible scenarios:

“espionage or sabotage that is against Canada or is detrimental to the interests of Canada or activities directed toward or in support of such espionage or sabotage”

“foreign influenced activities within or relating to Canada that are detrimental to the interests of Canada and are clandestine or deceptive or involve a threat to any person”

“activities within or relating to Canada directed toward or in support of the threat or use of acts of serious violence against persons or property for the purpose of achieving a political, religious or ideological objective within Canada or a foreign state”

“activities directed toward undermining by covert unlawful acts, or directed toward or intended ultimately to lead to the destruction or overthrow by violence of, the constitutionally established system of government in Canada.”

The Emergencies Act has never been invoked.

Once invoked, the public order emergency provisions expire after 30 days.

And while the provisions are effective as soon as such an emergency is declared, a motion confirming the emergency has to be put before Parliament within seven days — and if it does not survive votes in the House of Commons and the Senate, any defeat marks a revocation of the proclamation.

How does calling in the military work?

Calling in the military would be a rare and extraordinary decision, and is one that Trudeau has said must be a last resort. There remains no indication at this time that a military deployment is in the cards.

A military legal official told Global News this would typically happen via the National Defence Act: specifically, two sections in the law, one of which was used during the 1990 Oka crisis.

That deployment of the military came at the request of the Quebec premier at the time under Part VI of the National Defence Act, which states the military can be called in to support police as an “aid to civil power.”

Under that section, the attorney general of any province can call on the Canadian Forces “for service in aid of the civil power in any case in which a riot or disturbance of the peace, beyond the powers of the civil authorities to suppress, prevent or deal with and requiring that service” is either happening or likely to happen.

There is also Section 273.6, which outlines the powers of the executive branch of government to deploy the military. Under that section, the federal cabinet or the defence minister alone can “authorize the Canadian Forces to perform any duty involving public service.”

In that case, the cabinet or the minister can “issue directions authorizing the Canadian Forces to provide assistance in respect of any law enforcement matter” in the following two circumstances: if “the assistance is in the national interest,” and if “the matter cannot be effectively dealt with except with the assistance of the Canadian Forces.”

