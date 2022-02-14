Weapons, ammunition seized as 11 people arrested at Coutts border blockade

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP say they have detained 11 people after an investigation at the Coutts border crossing led to the seizure of more than dozen long guns, hand guns, ammunition and body armour.

In a news release Monday morning, RCMP said they recently became aware of a small organized group within those involved in the larger Coutts border protest.

“The group was said to have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade,” RCMP said.

“This resulted in an immediate and complex investigation to determine the extent of the threat and criminal organization.”

A search warrant was executed early Monday morning on three trailers that RCMP allege were association to the criminal organization. The following items were seized:

13 long guns

handguns

multiple sets of body armour

a machete

a large quantity of ammunition

high capacity magazines

Police said 11 people were arrested and detained as a result of this investigation.

In an unrelated news conference Monday morning, Premier Jason Kenney addressed what he called the “urgent developments” at the border.

Kenney said he was told “thousands of rounds” of ammunition were seized by the RCMP.

“This underscores the severity of what has been happening,” the premier said.

“To those who have been impatient about enforcement, I ask them to understand that this investigation has been ongoing over the past week and the RCMP, obviously, did not want to escalate the situation that could provoke potential violence until they had a tactical plan in place at the appropriate time to take enforcement action and to seize these weapons.”

Kenney said the government has procured “all of the necessary heavy equipment” and service to operate that equipment, to assist RCMP in removing vehicles that are blocking the highway.

“Broader enforcement measures will commence, and of course the government of Alberta will be there to support that every step of the way,” Kenney said.

The RCMP did not say whether charges had been laid, but said more information would be released as it become available.

The RCMP said it is also searching for a suspect after an incident at the blockade Sunday night. At about 8 p.m., police said a large farm tractor and a semi-truck attempted to ram a police vehicle. The officer in the vehicle was able to reposition and avoid the collision.

Police followed the suspects to an area where protesters were gathered. The driver of the tractor was identified and police are working to locate him so he can be taken into custody. The tractor and semi were both seized by the RCMP.

The RCMP said this is an example of “the militant mindset” of a small group of the protesters.

“The Alberta RCMP will resume efforts to end the illegal blockade which has prevented access to the Coutts border,” RCMP said Monday. “We encourage all participants who are involved in this illegal action to leave immediately or relocate to the designated site for the legal protest.”

On Saturday, the Canada Border Services Agency said services at the busy crossing were suspended, and the status was the same on Sunday.

Protesters have been set up at the southern Alberta border crossing for more than two weeks now, in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers and other public health restrictions.

Monday marked Day 17 of the protest at the Coutts border crossing.

Kenney had the following message Monday to those who continue to participate in the illegal blockade.

“All you’ve done is to inconvenience thousands and thousands of hardworking truckers, who have been trying to do their job to make a living, just forcing them to drive longer distances for no point,” he said.

“You’ve sent your message. We encourage people to continue to express their views in a lawful and peaceful way, but the ongoing blockade of our borders and our highways at Coutts will no longer be tolerated.

“This should send a message to the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of other sympathizers who have been in and around the border area: time to go home. Right now.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This should send a message to the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of other sympathizers who have been in and around the border area: time to go home. Right now."

The Alberta NDP issued a news release Monday following the police seizure, saying the UCP government must take all necessary steps to have the blockade cleared as quickly and as safely as possible.

“The UCP has refused to go to court to seek an injunction to disperse the blockade, and refused to exercise its authority over commercial vehicle licences,” read a statement from NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir.

“The UCP’s failure threatens jobs and disrupts families. Now we have found out that it also poses a serious threat to the safety of Albertans.”

Prime minister considering Emergencies Act: sources

Global News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting the premiers about using the Emergencies Act as blockades continue to paralyze Ottawa and shutter multiple border crossings with the United States.

The Emergencies Act, which replaced the War Measures Act in 1988, allows a government to invoke temporary measures, including barring people from gathering or travelling to certain locations, to protect national security, public order and public welfare.

Kenney said he told the prime minister Monday morning that he does not believe the act is necessary from an Alberta standpoint.

“We have all of the necessary statutory powers and operational capacity for enforcement now that the RCMP has resolved the militant cell, which could potentially have resulted in violence,” Kenney said.

The premier said the Alberta Defence of Critical Infrastructure Act gives the province similar sanctions to the court injunction obtained by Ontario last week to deal with the situation at the Ambassador Bridge.

“We have the legal powers that we need. We have the operation resources that we need to enforce. And I think at this point, for the federal government to reach in over top of us without offering anything in particular, would frankly be unhelpful,” Kenney said.

“We need to find ways to effectively enforce without escalating the situation.”

Kenney said if the federal government chooses to invoke the act, he will respect the decision.