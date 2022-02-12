Menu

Coutts port of entry temporarily suspended: CBSA

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 4:36 pm
A truck convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
A truck convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

People trying to get to Alberta from the United States and vice versa are faced with yet another fork in the road.

The Canadian Border Services Agency temporarily suspended entry at the Coutts border crossing Saturday afternoon.

Read more: Manufacturing association says blockades taking big pinch out of Alberta’s economy

“However, due to evolving circumstances and until further notice, the CBSA encourages you to refer to the CBSA website for information regarding hours of service and commercial servicing at either site in real time,” a news release stated.

A protest at the Coutts border is now into its 15th day as those present protest a variety of COVID-19 mandates both provincially and federally. Many have said they’re in it for the long haul even as the Alberta government has lifted many of its mandates.

Read more: COVID-19: Kenney announces Alberta vaccine passport program ending

Nearby ports include North Portal, Sask., Regway, Sask., Rooseville, B.C., and Kingsgate, B.C., for commercial traffic, CBSA said.

The organization said it recognizes border disruptions affect both travellers and industry and it is working to restore normal border operations as quickly as possible.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Protesters vow to protect National War Memorial in Ottawa after removal of fencing' Trucker protests: Protesters vow to protect National War Memorial in Ottawa after removal of fencing
