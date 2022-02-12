Coutts port of entry temporarily suspended: CBSA

Send this page to someone via email

People trying to get to Alberta from the United States and vice versa are faced with yet another fork in the road.

The Canadian Border Services Agency temporarily suspended entry at the Coutts border crossing Saturday afternoon.

“However, due to evolving circumstances and until further notice, the CBSA encourages you to refer to the CBSA website for information regarding hours of service and commercial servicing at either site in real time,” a news release stated.

A protest at the Coutts border is now into its 15th day as those present protest a variety of COVID-19 mandates both provincially and federally. Many have said they’re in it for the long haul even as the Alberta government has lifted many of its mandates.

Nearby ports include North Portal, Sask., Regway, Sask., Rooseville, B.C., and Kingsgate, B.C., for commercial traffic, CBSA said.

The organization said it recognizes border disruptions affect both travellers and industry and it is working to restore normal border operations as quickly as possible.

