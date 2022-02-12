Windsor police begin clearing out Ambassador Bridge convoy protestors

Send this page to someone via email

The Windsor Police have commenced enforcement near the Ambassador Bridge, Windsor, Ont.

In a tweet Saturday morning, the department confirmed the same and said, “We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully and peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time.”

The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 12, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Protestors have been blockading the bridge to the United States for several days as they demand an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Tactical teams here. Snipers on roof. City buses arrived. — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 12, 2022

North America’s busiest land border crossing, the Ambassador Bridge, had no traffic flowing for the fifth straight day on Saturday morning. Dozens of trucks, cars and pick-up vans blocked traffic in both directions, choking the supply chain for Detroit’s carmakers.

Read more: Injunction granted to prevent protesters from blocking Ambassador Bridge

Police in black uniforms with yellow vests were seen moving behind the protestors cars on the bridge. Protestors have thinned from about 200 blocking the bridge on Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Huge police presence. So far, one by one, all the protesters in vehicles have left as asked. pic.twitter.com/nu9dFHuDcU — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 12, 2022

In a ruling late Friday afternoon, a judge gave them until 7 p.m. to clear out, although crowds were continuing to grow after that time and it remained unclear when many would leave.

“The activities that are the subject of this injunction, the freedom that those want directly results in the denial of freedom to others in society. The direct denial of their freedom to work. The direct denial of their freedom to cross and to move goods and services across the bridge,” Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said before delivering his ruling.

Police and the protesters who are not putting up resistance. pic.twitter.com/6WFJQjmLb5 — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 12, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a state of emergency in the province earlier on Friday in response to the blockade in Windsor, and another that’s immobilized Ottawa’s downtown core for nearly two weeks.

On Friday evening, the Windsor police distributed flyers that warned protestors that Ontario’s state of emergency will take effect at midnight.

It is “illegal and punishable to block and impede the movements of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure,” the flyer read.

— More to come

— With files from Reuters