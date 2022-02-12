Menu

Canada

Windsor police begin clearing out Ambassador Bridge convoy protestors

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 8:55 am
Click to play video: 'Ambassador Bridge protesters defiant as injunction to clear blockade is granted' Ambassador Bridge protesters defiant as injunction to clear blockade is granted
WATCH ABOVE: Ambassador Bridge protesters defiant as injunction to clear blockade is granted

The Windsor Police have commenced enforcement near the Ambassador Bridge, Windsor, Ont.

In a tweet Saturday morning, the department confirmed the same and said, “We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully and peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Protestors have been blockading the bridge to the United States for several days as they demand an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

North America’s busiest land border crossing, the Ambassador Bridge, had no traffic flowing for the fifth straight day on Saturday morning. Dozens of trucks, cars and pick-up vans blocked traffic in both directions, choking the supply chain for Detroit’s carmakers.

Read more: Injunction granted to prevent protesters from blocking Ambassador Bridge

Police in black uniforms with yellow vests were seen moving behind the protestors cars on the bridge. Protestors have thinned from about 200 blocking the bridge on Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

In a ruling late Friday afternoon, a judge gave them until 7 p.m. to clear out, although crowds were continuing to grow after that time and it remained unclear when many would leave.

“The activities that are the subject of this injunction, the freedom that those want directly results in the denial of freedom to others in society. The direct denial of their freedom to work. The direct denial of their freedom to cross and to move goods and services across the bridge,” Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said before delivering his ruling.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a state of emergency in the province earlier on Friday in response to the blockade in Windsor, and another that’s immobilized Ottawa’s downtown core for nearly two weeks.

On Friday evening, the Windsor police distributed flyers that warned protestors that Ontario’s state of emergency will take effect at midnight.

It is “illegal and punishable to block and impede the movements of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure,” the flyer read.

— More to come

— With files from Reuters

