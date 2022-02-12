Menu

Live Updates

Live blog: Ottawa convoy protest enters 16th day, as police clear Ambassador Bridge

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Ottawa sees demonstrations enter 3rd weekend amid Ontario state of emergency' Trucker protests: Ottawa sees demonstrations enter 3rd weekend amid Ontario state of emergency
WATCH: Trucker protests: Ottawa sees demonstrations enter 3rd weekend amid Ontario state of emergency

The so-called “Freedom Convoy” originally meant to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and quarantine rules for cross-border truck drivers has entered its 16th day on Saturday.

Police in Windsor, Ont. say they’ve begun enforcement actions against protesters who blocked access to the Ambassador Bridge for days.

They say they’ve told protesters at the scene to head home, and several have begun packing up tents.

Read more: Windsor police begin clearing out Ambassador Bridge convoy protesters

But others are still on hand, either in trucks or on foot, carrying Canadian flags and occasionally shouting “freedom.”

Police are maintaining a heavy presence at the entrance to the bridge, a key border crossing between Canada and the U.S. where protesters brought traffic to a standstill for most of the week.

More protests are expected on Saturday. People are likely to gather in Fredericton in the province of New Brunswick for a weekend demonstration. Local police said officers have been stationed at entrances to the city to ensure traffic can flow freely.

-With files from The Canadian Press

