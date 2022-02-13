Police arrest some Ambassador Bridge protesters as blockade begins to clear

Send this page to someone via email

Police have made arrests as they continue to clear protesters blockading Windsor, Ont.’s Ambassador Bridge.

Dozens of trucks, cars, pickups and vans have blocked traffic in both directions at Canada’s busiest border crossing to the U.S. for several days. By Sunday morning, the trucks and remaining protestors were greeted by a heavy police presence.

The demonstrators are part of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” that is protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and quarantine rules for cross-border truck drivers.

At least two arrests were made on Sunday morning, according to Global News reporter Sean O’Shea.

Windsor police said in a tweet that enforcement actions in the demonstration area will continue with arrests being made and vehicles towed, adding “there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity”.

They urged the public to avoid the area.

Police and protesters had appeared to hit a stand-off on Saturday as protesters continued to occupy a stretch of road near the bridge despite warnings of arrest or vehicles being towed.

In a injunction late Friday afternoon, a judge gave the protesters until 7 p.m. to clear out the area.

For the past five days there has been no traffic flowing on Ambassador Bridge, choking the supply chain for Detroit’s carmakers.

The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a state of emergency in the province earlier on Friday in response to the blockade in Windsor and another protest that’s immobilized Ottawa’s downtown core for nearly two weeks.

Ford said he will enact orders making it “crystal clear” that it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure.

On Friday evening, the Windsor police distributed flyers that warned protesters that Ontario’s state of emergency will take effect at midnight.

It is “illegal and punishable to block and impede the movements of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure,” the flyer read.

The federal government warned Saturday that consequences for trucker convoy protesters who break the law will be “increasingly severe.”

“I convened the Incident Response Group again today – we went over the efforts underway to address the illegal blockades and occupations,” Trudeau said on Twitter.

The protest, started by a group of people opposing COVID-19 vaccine and quarantine mandates for cross-border drivers, rolled into Ottawa on Jan. 28.

The protests, entered their 17th day on Sunday, have inspired similar convoys across the country, as well as demonstrations in the United States, France, New Zealand and Australia.

In Paris, French police fired tear gas at demonstrators on the Champs Elysees avenue Saturday shortly after a convoy carrying protesters against COVID-19 restrictions made it into the capital.

The protests within Canada have spread to three border points: the Ambassador Bridge — clogging trade between U.S.A. and Canada — and two smaller crossings in Alberta and Manitoba.

— With files from Eric Stober, Reuters and The Canadian Press