Kelowna RCMP searching for wanted man, say he’s a repeat offender

A Central Okanagan resident, who has a warrant out for his arrest, is considered dangerous by police.

Kelowna RCMP say Lenny James Lipscombe, 24, is a repeat property crime offender, and that he’s wanted for failing to comply with his probation order.

According to police, Lipscombe was released from custody on Nov. 6 after a year of being incarcerated for flight from police, driving while disqualified, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and auto theft.

RCMP say he’s known to flee from police, and that he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him, or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-78097.

