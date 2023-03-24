Menu

Crime

Victoria police seek repeat offender arrested in Port Alberni earlier this month

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 8:31 pm
William Watts is wanted across British Columbia for breaching his release order, Victoria police said on March 24, 2023. View image in full screen
William Watts is wanted across British Columbia for breaching his release order, Victoria police said on March 24, 2023. Handout/Victoria Police Department
Victoria police are seeking public assistance finding a wanted man who was arrested in Port Alberni earlier this month.

William Watts is wanted for breaching a release order. It’s the second time the 49-year-old repeat offender has been the subject of a province-wide arrest warrant this year.

Port Alberni RCMP arrested Watts on March 8 after he breached a release order on Jan. 30.

According to Victoria police, he has multiple robbery convictions and is considered at “high-risk to reoffend.” A Friday news releases urges the public not to approach him, but call 911 if he is spotted.

Watts is described as five feet, 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He has a muscular build and weighs about 200 pounds.

