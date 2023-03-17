Menu

Canada

B.C.’s police watch dog called in after RCMP shoot and kill man in Prince George

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 1:44 am
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating after police in Prince George shot and killed a man Thursday. File photo.
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating after police in Prince George shot and killed a man Thursday. File photo. The Independent Investigations Office of BC. Global News
The province’s police watch dog, The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating after police in Prince George shot and killed a man Thursday.

The IIO says the incident happened on Highway 97 and Willowcale Road Thursday evening after recieving information from the RCMP.

Read more: Court delay frustrates family of Indigenous man who died during Prince George arrest

“An interaction occurred between the man and police, and the man was shot. He was pronounced deceased a short time later,” according to a statement from the IIO.

The IIO says the investigation will work to confirm police accounts of the incident and the interaction which led to the man’s death.

Read more: Alberta civilian police watchdog to lead probe into historical Prince George RCMP allegations

The IIO is called in to investigate incidents where police action or inaction leads to the injury or death of a person.

Trending Now

More to come.

