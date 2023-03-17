B.C.’s police watch dog called in after RCMP shoot and kill man in Prince George

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watch dog, The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating after police in Prince George shot and killed a man Thursday.

The IIO says the incident happened on Highway 97 and Willowcale Road Thursday evening after recieving information from the RCMP.

“An interaction occurred between the man and police, and the man was shot. He was pronounced deceased a short time later,” according to a statement from the IIO.

The IIO says the investigation will work to confirm police accounts of the incident and the interaction which led to the man’s death.

The IIO is called in to investigate incidents where police action or inaction leads to the injury or death of a person.

More to come.