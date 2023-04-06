Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

How police in Canada helped the FBI in crackdown on the stolen data market

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 10:36 am
The FBI and more than two dozen forces across Canada were part of Operation Cookie Monster. View image in full screen
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. The number of hate crimes in the U.S. jumped again in 2021, continuing an alarming rise, according to FBI data released Monday, March 13, 2023. Most victims were targeted due to race or ethnicity, followed by sexual orientation and religion. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). CEN
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A massive online marketplace selling packaged and stolen data is no longer operating after an international four-year investigation dubbed Operation Cookie Monster culminated in a coordinated day of action this week.

Across the globe, search warrants were executed, devices were seized and cease and desist communications were issued on Tuesday, including at three locations in Ontario, two in the Greater Toronto Area and one in London.

Read more: British Columbians scammed out of $24M in crypto-fraud schemes in 2022

“Investigators seized electronic devices during those search warrants and those will undergo a detailed analysis,” Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Bill Dickson said.

“We cannot speculate on what charges might be laid. That will rely on the outcome of the investigation.”

Operation Cookie Monster centred on Genesis Market, a massive illegal online marketplace that packaged and sold stolen data. The investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States with assistance from police in 17 countries, including 28 forces in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP’s National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3) said Genesis Market sold “’bots’ that infected victims’ devices through malware or account takeover attacks … to commit fraud, hack into corporations, drop ransomware and steal intellectual property.”

Read more: Law enforcement raises alarm bells, ‘grandparent scam’ cost Ontarians millions last year

NC3 director general Chris Lynam, who also leads the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre within the RCMP, said there were 79 “distinct law enforcement actions, including arrests, the execution of search warrants and direct engagement of suspected users” in Canada on Tuesday, but would not say how many individuals were arrested or engaged with. However, he did note that more than half of the actions involved individuals in Quebec.

“For that reason, the Sûreté du Québec had a major role along with some other municipal police services in Quebec in doing this law enforcement action against the users (of the market).”

A splash page put up by the FBI. Users trying to access Genesis Market would see this page stating that the website has been seized due to Operation Cookie Monster. View image in full screen
Users trying to reach Genesis Market saw this splash page showing it was seized following Operation Cookie Monster. genesis.market via Internet Archive Wayback Machine

By the time it was shut down, Genesis Market had over 1.5 million bots and two million identities listed, “making it one of the largest online criminal facilitators,” according to NC3. Lynam explained that the two million identities do not necessarily equate to two million individuals impacted.

Story continues below advertisement

“If access to your Amazon and your PayPal account was being advertised there that may be one (identity), but if you use a different email, maybe for a different account like your banking or what have you, you might be the same person behind the scene but from the site, those might be advertised for sale as two different things.”

Trending Now

Read more: Text message scam claims to be Alberta government affordability payments

It’s also unclear how many of the two million identities were associated with Canadians.

More on Crime

“As this investigation was widespread and involved many international partners, it is difficult to say how many Canadians might have been affected,” a Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission spokesperson told Global News on Wednesday.

“The CRTC is committed to working with our partners, both domestically and internationally, to enhance information sharing, improve target identification and coordinate enforcement.”

Read more: After Indigo cyberattack, the staff union is calling for more answers and help

Lynam said Canadians can check online to see if their data was compromised, either through HaveIBeenPwned or the Netherlands Police’s online portal. If your information comes up, the RCMP suggests you change your passwords, run antivirus software on your devices and contact the organization associated with the information taken. If you’ve lost money or believe you’ve been victimized, Lynam said you should report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP ask that anyone who had been active on Genesis Market or in contact with its administrators to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

“We do have an ability through the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for people to report anonymously,” Lynam added.

Click to play video: 'Former Ontario government employee pleads guilty to multi-million dollar fraud'
Former Ontario government employee pleads guilty to multi-million dollar fraud
FBIIdentity TheftStolen DataCanada identity theftFBI identity theftillegal marketplaceoperation cookie monsterOPP Cookie Monster
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers