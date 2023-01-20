Menu

Crime

Text message scam claims to be Alberta government affordability payments

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 1:38 pm
In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Calgary police are warning about a new text scam that uses threats and graphic imagery to get funds. View image in full screen
In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jenny Kane

The Alberta government is warning people about a text scam where messages claiming to be from the province invite Albertans to register for affordability payments.

One scam asks people to click on a link to register for automatic bank payments.

The government says it will never text or make unsolicited calls to ask for personal information.

“Users should never click on links or provide personal or banking information to text messages or emails,” said Nate Glubish, minister of Technology and Innovation, in a news release.

Read more: Alberta’s affordability payment portal opens Wednesday for eligible parents, seniors

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

An online portal opened Wednesday morning for eligible parents and seniors to apply for the support.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who qualify can receive up to $600 over six months.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s affordability payment portal opens, student unions ask for eligibility expansion'
Alberta’s affordability payment portal opens, student unions ask for eligibility expansion

Families with household incomes below $180,000 are eligible to receive $100 per month for six months for each dependent child under 18. Seniors 65 or older who have household incomes below $180,000 and who do not receive the Alberta Seniors Benefit can also apply for monthly payments. The government will use 2021 tax data to verify user eligibility.

Trending Now

The province said anyone who can’t apply online can apply in person through any registry agent or Alberta Supports Centre.

Click to play video: 'More inflation support could be coming, according to Alberta affordability minister'
More inflation support could be coming, according to Alberta affordability minister

Albertans who receive benefits through Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH), Income Support or the Alberta Seniors Benefit, or services through the Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD) program, are already registered for the program and will automatically receive payments.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Phishing scams through text on the rise in Canada, CRTC says

Read next: ‘Is this real?’: Quick pick the key to $60M Lotto Max jackpot for Richmond Hill woman

Anyone who thinks they may have been targeted by a scam should report concerns to the police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-495-8501.

For help with the affordability payment applications, Albertans can call the verified support line (1-844-643-2789), call the affordability plan information line (1-844-644-9955) or visit a registry agent or Alberta Supports office.

 

