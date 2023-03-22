Law enforcement raises alarm bells, ‘grandparent scam’ cost Ontarians millions last year

Officials and advocacy groups in London, Ont., are raising the alarm at the growing number of “grandparent scams” occurring that are costing Ontarians millions of dollars.

Ontario Provincial Police say there were 348 reported emergency scams in Ontario last year, a 222 per cent increase compared to 2021. Ontarians were defrauded to the tune of $5.4 million last year, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Det. Const. John Armit of the OPP Serious Fraud and Anti-Rackets Branch says the significant increase in the number of emergency scams in Ontario is due to multiple factors, including organized crime increasing the use of technology due to the pandemic.

Officials say a typical emergency, or “grandparent” scam, begins when the victim receives a frantic phone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild or other close family member. The perpetrator will usually claim to have had an emergency like a car crash, arrest, or sudden illness and needs assistance immediately.

The scammer will demand money quickly, saying they need to pay a supposed bail, legal fees or medical fees. The scammer will sometimes say there is a gag order preventing them from sharing any further details to keep the victim in the dark.

The perpetrator will continually stress urgency throughout the scam, saying the money is needed as soon as possible, and instructing the victim to withdraw cash and send it via a courier service. The victim will usually be told not to tell anyone about the money request.

“The fraudster is creating that sense of urgency through rushing the victim and just not giving them time to really see the red flags of this scam,” said PC Lisa Cruz.

Armit says if anyone receives a call from someone asking for money, while the first instinct might be to do as instructed, they should instead slow down, ask for details and don’t be afraid to hang up.

Officials say the targeted individual should call another family member who would know the person the scammer is pretending to be, or contact the person the scammer is pretending to be at a different number to confirm their current situation.

If someone believes they have been victimized by an emergency scam, officials say the first course of action should be to collect relevant information about the fraud, including receipts, documents and phone numbers or email addresses.

With all relevant information in hand, the victim should contact their financial institution, law enforcement and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Armit says law enforcement and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre can direct victims to social supports that will assist them.

Police say even if no money was exchanged, an individual should still contact law enforcement or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre to report the attempted scam. It is estimated only five to 10 per cent of victims report the fraud to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or law enforcement.

Karen Pyatt-Westbrook, a regional representative for the Older Adult Centres’ Association of Ontario, says many victims of the scams can feel isolated or embarrassed after the fact and not want to report it.

“Often we hear they don’t want to share this with their family members because they are scared of losing their independence,” said Pyatt-Westbrook, saying it is financially and emotionally hard on victims.

Officials emphasize that legitimate agencies – law enforcement, courts, or medical providers – will never pressure individuals for information or demand money over the phone.