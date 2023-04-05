Menu

Man critically injured after being hit by Edmonton LRT train: EPS

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 2:18 pm
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after a train undergoing testing on the Valley Line of the city’s LRT system hit a man sleeping near the tracks over the weekend.

Police said the 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries, where he remains in critical condition.

According to the EPS, the collision occurred north of the Holyrood LRT station near 85 Street and 93 Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the EPS noted police were told about the collision after 8 a.m.

“The train was undergoing testing at the time and not carrying passengers,” police said.

READ MORE: Taxi turning right colliding with Valley Line LRT 6th such crash since November: TransEd

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

