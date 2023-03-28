Edmonton fire crews respond to collision with Valley Line LRT train in Bonnie Doon

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision with a Valley Line LRT train early Tuesday evening.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said three fire crews, or 12 firefighters, responded at 5:34 p.m. to the scene at the intersection of 83 Street and 90 Avenue.

That’s where the Valley Line crosses Connors Road, north of Bonnie Doon mall.

The city said a taxi reportedly bumped the train, however it is not known who had the right of way in the intersection where the train crosses at-grade with vehicle traffic.

North and southbound traffic along 83 Street, which turns into 85 Street on the other side of the intersection, was blocked.

No injuries have been reported as crews continue to attend to the scene.

It’s the latest collision between a vehicle and the Valley Line LRT, of which operator TransEd has ramped up testing in recent weeks.

The 13-kilometre Valley Line southeast from Mill Woods to downtown is different from the current high-floor LRT system that the Edmonton Transit Service operates.

The line features low-floor, urban-styled trains that provides more pedestrian-friendly access with at-street level stops.

In residential and commercial areas, embedded tracks are integrated to the established design and traffic flow of the area.

The city has said drivers will have to get used to not having crossing gates and audible bells in order to stay safe.

The line was built by public-private partnership contractor TransEd, a consortium is made up of four companies: engineering firm Bechtel, construction company EllisDon, train builder Alstom (which acquired former builder Bombardier in 2021) and Fengate Asset Management.

TransEd is responsible for designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the line for the next 30 years.

The opening of the Valley Line has been delayed several times and is more than two years behind schedule as testing and repairs take place.

There is no confirmed timeline for when the line will be open to passengers.