Edmonton’s LRT Valley Line collided with a car Saturday afternoon right outside Bonnie Doon mall at 82 Avenue and 83 Street.

EMS was on scene and there does not appear to be any injuries.

The Valley Line is currently a test line for a new route to the south.

More to come…