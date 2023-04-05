Hugh Jackman reveals new cancer scare, urges people to stop tanning

Send this page to someone via email

Even Wolverine needs to wear sunscreen.

Actor Hugh Jackman took to social media on Tuesday to warn people about the dangers of sun tanning and skin cancer.

In a short video posted to Instagram, Jackman, 54, revealed he is undergoing skin cancer testing to determine if abnormalities spotted during a recent medical checkup are signs of basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

Jackman, who appeared with a bandage on his nose, said he had two biopsies done this week. He is still awaiting test results from his doctor.

Jackman promised his fans that as soon as he knew the results of the biopsies, he would share the information.

“Just to remind you, basal cell, in the world of skin cancers, is the least dangerous of them all,” Jackman cautioned his followers. “However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming.”

He urged his followers to “please wear sunscreen.”

“It’s just not worth it, no matter how much you want to tan. Trust me, trust me, trust me,” he said. “Put some sunscreen on. You’ll still have an incredible time out there.”

Jackman has been treated for basal cell carcinoma several times in the past. He was first diagnosed in 2013 and revealed at the time that he had a cancerous growth removed from his nose. The BBC reported The Greatest Showman actor has received at least six treatments for skin cancer in his lifetime.

Basal cell carcinoma, widely considered the most common of all skin cancer types, often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin. Basal cell carcinoma is believed to be caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight.

It is rare for basal cell carcinoma to spread to another part of the body, though it is possible to have more than one appearance of basal cell carcinoma at a time. In fact, having one basal cell carcinoma increases your risk of getting another.

In Canada, one in every eight people will develop basal cell carcinoma in their lifetime.