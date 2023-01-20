Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern talk ‘The Son’ and the importance of mental health

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 8:01 am
Click to play video: 'Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern on their roles in ‘The Son’'
Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern on their roles in ‘The Son’
Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern on their roles in ‘The Son’

As parents themselves, Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern know just how difficult it can be to raise a child today.

In their new film The Son, the actors skillfully weave an intense tale of family, intergenerational trauma, guilt and love. Written and directed by Florian Zeller, The Son is the second in a series of plays-turned-movies, and follows Zeller’s Oscar-nominated film The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins.

Read more: Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

In this second instalment, Jackman — who plays Hopkins’ son, Peter — is raising his own children while grappling with the ever-complicated relationship between he and his father. Peter, who recently remarried and has an infant son with his new wife Beth (played by Vanessa Kirby), is summoned to help his ex-wife Kate (played by Laura Dern) parent their troubled teenage son Nicholas (played by Zen McGrath).

Story continues below advertisement

Jackman’s performance in The Son earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama).

Trending Now
A still from 'The Son.' Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman and Zen McGrath are in the photo. View image in full screen
Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Zen McGrath in a still from ‘The Son.’. Elevation Pictures

Read more: Brendan Fraser gives emotional, tearful speech at Critics Choice Awards

Read next: Family of man allegedly killed by group of teen girls in Toronto slams justice system

Within minutes of the film’s sombre opening, it’s obvious The Son is a tear-jerker. Even Jackman and Dern said they often had difficulty leaving their emotions at work at the end of every day.

Global News’ Sarah Do Couto sat down with both actors to talk the importance of mental health, family and honest communication.

(You can watch the full interview with the two stars, top.)

‘The Son’ will be released in theatres across Canada on Jan. 20, 2023. 

Hugh JackmanLaura DernThe SonFlorian ZellerHow to watch The SonThe FatherThe Son castThe Son Hugh JackmanThe Son interviewThe Son movieThe Son release dateWatch The Son
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers