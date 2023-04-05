2 teens charged in connection with downtown Guelph robbery

See more sharing options

Two teens are up on charges after another young person was robbed of his jacket and cash.

The Guelph Police Service received a call around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday about the robbery, which occurred outside a business on Macdonnel Street.

Investigators say two teenage boys approached a 12-year-old boy and proceeded to forcibly remove his Nike jacket.

They say the jacket contained cash and both teens fled the area with the jacket.

Police found and arrested the pair later in the evening.

The investigation revealed that a 16-year-old was in violation of his release order and he was held for a bail hearing.

A 13-year-old was released with a May court date.