Group of youths in Guelph charged in robbery of another teen

Guelph Police Service charged seven youths in connection with the robbery of another teen.
Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was lured into a vacant building in the downtown area on Oct. 11.
They say the youth was expected to meet a female with whom he had been communicating online.
Investigators say seven youths — four boys and three girls, ranging in ages from 14 to 17 — followed the victim into the building and proceeded to punch and kick him.
They say a phone and some clothing were taken from the youth.
Investigators say the youth suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.
A video of the incident was posted online and police were able to identify suspects.
All seven of the teens have been arrested, charged, and later released.
They will appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 7.
