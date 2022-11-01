Group of youths in Guelph charged in robbery of another teen

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service charged seven youths in connection with the robbery of another teen.

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was lured into a vacant building in the downtown area on Oct. 11.

They say the youth was expected to meet a female with whom he had been communicating online.

Investigators say seven youths — four boys and three girls, ranging in ages from 14 to 17 — followed the victim into the building and proceeded to punch and kick him.

They say a phone and some clothing were taken from the youth.

Investigators say the youth suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement

A video of the incident was posted online and police were able to identify suspects.

All seven of the teens have been arrested, charged, and later released.

They will appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 7.