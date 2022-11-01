Menu

Comments

Crime

Group of youths in Guelph charged in robbery of another teen

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 1, 2022 10:46 am
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police Service charged seven youths in connection with the robbery of another teen.

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was lured into a vacant building in the downtown area on Oct. 11.

They say the youth was expected to meet a female with whom he had been communicating online.

Investigators say seven youths — four boys and three girls, ranging in ages from 14 to 17 — followed the victim into the building and proceeded to punch and kick him.

They say a phone and some clothing were taken from the youth.

Read more: Police investigating assault of girl and dog in east end Guelph neighbourhood

Investigators say the youth suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

A video of the incident was posted online and police were able to identify suspects.

All seven of the teens have been arrested, charged, and later released.

They will appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 7.

 

