Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Headline link
Politics

Dismantling East Hastings tent encampment: Vancouver staff request help from police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'The plan to remove homeless camps from Hastings Street'
The plan to remove homeless camps from Hastings Street
Advocates for the homeless are raising concerns about leaked documents outlining Vancouver's plans to dismantle the tents along Hastings Street.
The City of Vancouver announced Wednesday that it has requested support from the Vancouver police to bring the East Hastings encampment to a close.

In a statement, staff said this move comes after “a steady deterioration in public safety and an increase in fires in the area and the encampment zone.”

City staff and members of the VPD will be working Wednesday to remove all remaining tents and structures from the area, which is about 80 in total, according to the City of Vancouver.

In July 2022, the Vancouver fire chief issued an order to remove structures along East Hastings due to the extreme fire risk posed by structures adjacent to buildings.

Click to play video: 'Sidewalk tents complicate SRO fire response on Downtown Eastside'
Sidewalk tents complicate SRO fire response on Downtown Eastside

Since then, the City of Vancouver says staff has been working daily to address fire concerns, safety concerns and health concerns.

The city says more than 400 outdoor fires have been started on East Hastings Street over the last eight months and four people have been injured this year.

Vancouver police say officers have reported an increase of nine per cent in assaults in the DTES since last August with 28 per cent of those occurring in the encampment zone.

Read more: Leaked documents reveal plan to remove Hastings Street tent encampments: advocates

A recent survey from Atira Women’s Society found all respondents reported feeling unsafe or having experienced violence in the area, including sexual assault.

More on Politics

The city is urging people who live on East Hastings Street to accept shelter offers.

However, critics say this is not a viable plan.

The Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users said it received City of Vancouver documents that detailed a plan to remove the tents and structures.

“This document signals the end of Vancouver’s so-called compassionate approach to encampments,” Jess Gut, an organizer with Stop the Sweeps, said in a statement.

“The city and the province have failed to create enough dignified housing. They’re now choosing to use blunt force to make people disappear from the street.”

Click to play video: 'Body of woman found inside tent on Hastings Street'
Body of woman found inside tent on Hastings Street

Vince Tao, the community organizer at VANDU, said at a press conference Monday this area of the Downtown Eastside has become a community and residents have nowhere to go.

“The city is escalating its violence on the individuals that most need care in this city,” he added. “There is absolutely no place for these people to go.”

Tao called the move an example of “banishment.”

VANDU is calling for a moratorium on moving any people until there is adequate housing for those living in the DTES.

East Hastings Street is currently closed between Main Street and Columbia, VPD confirmed. Transit has also been re-routed at this time.

More to come…

