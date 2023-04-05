Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim taken to hospital after assault at Calgary CTrain station Tuesday night: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 10:00 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta government to fund 100 more police officers in Calgary, Edmonton'
Alberta government to fund 100 more police officers in Calgary, Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: (From April 4, 2023) There is a growing sentiment of fear when it comes to safety on transit in Calgary. As Adam MacVicar reports, the province is stepping in with funding to help hire more police officers both in Calgary and Edmonton.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating what they believe was an assault involving a weapon at a Calgary CTrain station Tuesday night that sent a person to hospital.

The assault at Victoria Park/Stampede station was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Police said the victim sustained a puncture wound to the back but did not provide further details about what they believe occurred.

Police did not say how old the victim is but noted he is male and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. Pepper spray was also used in the attack, according to police.

Police did not provide details about a suspect but said they have yet to make an arrest.

READ MORE: 2 men taken to hospital after stabbing on Calgary CTrain: police

The assault unfolded less than 24 hours after a stabbing incident at Erlton/Stampede station that sent two men to hospital early Tuesday morning. Police said they have two suspects in connection with that attack but have not released further details.

Story continues below advertisement

Late Tuesday morning, Premier Danielle Smith held a previously scheduled news conference at a Calgary CTrain station to announce new funding to put more police officers on the streets of Alberta cities.

READ MORE: Alberta government to fund 100 more police officers in Calgary, Edmonton

She noted that recent statistics show increases in criminal activity on LRT lines in Calgary and Edmonton.

“So we are responding,” Smith said.

“I’m told that the most immediate response to making people safe block by block, transit station by transit station, community by community is putting more boots on the ground.”

Related News
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceAssaultCalgary PoliceCPSPublic Transitassault with a weaponTransit SafetyCalgary CTrain assaultcalgary transit crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers