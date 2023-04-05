Victim taken to hospital after assault at Calgary CTrain station Tuesday night: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating what they believe was an assault involving a weapon at a Calgary CTrain station Tuesday night that sent a person to hospital.

The assault at Victoria Park/Stampede station was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Police said the victim sustained a puncture wound to the back but did not provide further details about what they believe occurred.

Police did not say how old the victim is but noted he is male and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. Pepper spray was also used in the attack, according to police.

Police did not provide details about a suspect but said they have yet to make an arrest.

The assault unfolded less than 24 hours after a stabbing incident at Erlton/Stampede station that sent two men to hospital early Tuesday morning. Police said they have two suspects in connection with that attack but have not released further details.

Late Tuesday morning, Premier Danielle Smith held a previously scheduled news conference at a Calgary CTrain station to announce new funding to put more police officers on the streets of Alberta cities.

She noted that recent statistics show increases in criminal activity on LRT lines in Calgary and Edmonton.

“So we are responding,” Smith said.

“I’m told that the most immediate response to making people safe block by block, transit station by transit station, community by community is putting more boots on the ground.”