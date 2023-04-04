Menu

Politics

Alberta government to unveil new measures to improve safety on province’s streets, transit systems

By Staff Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 12:34 pm
Furbaniture pieces at Sunalta LRT station as part of Calgary's Pop-up Labs. View image in full screen
Furbaniture pieces at Sunalta LRT station as part of Calgary's Pop-up Labs. Global News / Adam Toy
Premier Danielle Smith and Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis are scheduled to speak at a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday where they are expected to announce new measures the Alberta government is taking to improve safety on the province’s streets and transit systems.

Smith and Ellis will be joined by Mental Health and Addiction Minister Nicholas Milliken, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and the police chiefs for both Calgary and Edmonton.

READ MORE: City of Calgary, police change enforcement strategy on transit

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Sunalta CTrain station.

Hours earlier, police in Calgary responded to a reported stabbing on a CTrain. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was listed in stable condition.

More to come…

Alberta politicsCalgary Police ServiceAlberta LegislaturepoliticsPublic SafetyUCPUnited Conservative PartyPublic TransitPublic Transit SafetyAlberta crime concernsCrime on transit systems
