Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Downtown Calgary stabbing spree a ‘random’ attack: Neufeld

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 4, 2023 5:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary stabbing suspect was out on bail with condition they not possess knives: police chief'
Calgary stabbing suspect was out on bail with condition they not possess knives: police chief
At a news conference about crime and transit safety, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld says the suspect in Monday’s downtown stabbing spree was out on bail at the time of the attacks and that his bail conditions required him to not to possess knives.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Monday’s downtown Calgary stabbing spree was a random attack, according to Calgary Police Service Chief Mark Neufeld.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to reports of a man with a knife stabbing three people and assaulting another while trying to steal a purse.

CPS said the incident happened in the areas of the 600 block of 5 Avenue Southwest and the 400 block of 4 Avenue Southwest and 5 Avenue Southwest.

Read more: Suspect arrested in connection with downtown Calgary stabbings on Monday, police say

The injuries ranged from minor to serious but all are in stable condition, police said.

“Officers quickly flooded the downtown area to track, locate and arrest a suspect believed to be connected to at least three stabbings and a robbery,” a Monday afternoon news release read.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a suspect was arrested at around 1:10 p.m.

According to Neufeld, the attack appeared to be random and the victims did not know the suspect before the incident.

Click to play video: 'One arrested after series of downtown Calgary stabbings sends three to hospital'
One arrested after series of downtown Calgary stabbings sends three to hospital

“I am so thankful for the officers who were in the area when that happened, who flooded that area, who located that male, and entered into a very dynamic situation to separate that individual from the knife he used to harm those people,” he told reporters at a transit safety news conference on Tuesday.

Trending Now

“(The suspect) is being interviewed and he will be charged.”

On Tuesday, police charged one man in connection with the incident

Chad Carrick, 29, of Calgary, has been charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault and one count each of mischief and failing to comply with a release order.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimePoliceCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceStabbingCalgary Policecalgary downtown stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers