Downtown Calgary stabbing spree a ‘random’ attack: Neufeld

Monday’s downtown Calgary stabbing spree was a random attack, according to Calgary Police Service Chief Mark Neufeld.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to reports of a man with a knife stabbing three people and assaulting another while trying to steal a purse.

CPS said the incident happened in the areas of the 600 block of 5 Avenue Southwest and the 400 block of 4 Avenue Southwest and 5 Avenue Southwest.

The injuries ranged from minor to serious but all are in stable condition, police said.

“Officers quickly flooded the downtown area to track, locate and arrest a suspect believed to be connected to at least three stabbings and a robbery,” a Monday afternoon news release read.

Police said a suspect was arrested at around 1:10 p.m.

According to Neufeld, the attack appeared to be random and the victims did not know the suspect before the incident.

“I am so thankful for the officers who were in the area when that happened, who flooded that area, who located that male, and entered into a very dynamic situation to separate that individual from the knife he used to harm those people,” he told reporters at a transit safety news conference on Tuesday.

“(The suspect) is being interviewed and he will be charged.”

On Tuesday, police charged one man in connection with the incident

Chad Carrick, 29, of Calgary, has been charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault and one count each of mischief and failing to comply with a release order.