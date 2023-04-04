N.S. MLA planning legal action after calls to remove her over NDA debate

Send this page to someone via email

An independent Nova Scotia MLA says she plans to take legal action against the Progressive Conservative government for calling to remove her from the House of Assembly over comments she made last week while debating a bill to ban non-disclosure agreements in sexual assault and harassment cases.

In a release, Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin‘s office said correspondence has been sent to the Minister of Justice challenging the legality of a notice of motion calling for her to be removed from the chamber unless she apologizes for and retracts the statements she made.

“Smith-McCrossin and her legal advisors believe the effort of the government to remove a duly elected member of the House of Assembly is unconstitutional,” it said.

Ann Keddy, a spokesperson for the Cumberland North MLA, said in a brief phone interview that a notice of action was sent via Smith-McCrossin’s legal advisor. Global News has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.

Last week, Smith-McCrossin tabled legislation aimed at prohibiting the misuse of NDAs, specifically for victims of sexual assault and harassment.

During second reading of the bill, Smith-McCrossin said it was personal and alleged that one of her former employees was “coerced” into signing an NDA with the Progressive Conservative caucus.

The MLA said she introduced the legislation in honour of the woman, who was a junior staffer with the PC caucus at the time. The woman, who later worked for Smith-McCrossin, died unexpectedly at the age of 33 last June. CBC reported her death was due to a brain hemorrhage.

The alleged incident is said to have happened in 2018, when Smith-McCrossin was still a member of the PC caucus. In January of that year, then-PC leader Jamie Baillie was forced to quit after an investigation found he had acted inappropriately and breached the legislature’s policy on workplace harassment.

Smith-McCrossin tabled an unsigned copy of the alleged NDA, which she said she found after her employee’s death.

The province’s current community services minister, Karla MacFarlane, was the interim leader of the party at the time, but she denied having any knowledge of an NDA ever being used.

“There was no disclosure agreements at all between the caucus, between any individual,” she told reporters last week. “I know for certain I did not sign anything.”

And on Monday, MacFarlane said Smith-McCrossin “misled” the house, and made a notice of motion that Smith-McCrossin not be allowed to take her seat until she apologizes and retracts her statements.

In response, Smith-McCrossin said “I only speak the truth.”

Daughter was ‘ghosted,’ parents say

The parents of Kaitlin Saxton, the former staffer, said in a statement that while their daughter is gone, they feel they “should come forward in one final attempt to lay this to rest.”

Katherine and Michael Saxton alleged their daughter was coerced into signing the NDA, “but what was worse for her was the total abandonment she endured from her ‘friends’ in the caucus office.”

It said she was “ghosted,” “treated like a pariah,” and was “just beginning to live again” when she began working for Smith-McCrossin.

“Sadly her life ended abruptly. Kait was smart, beautiful, compassionate and funny. Our lives will never be the same,” the statement said.

Province says NDAs are a ‘complex issue’

Opposition leaders have questioned the government, asking whether a conflict of interest is keeping the party from moving the NDA bill forward.

Last April, when the NDP first tabled their bill on the matter, the government seemed to be supportive — but in the fall, Justice Minister Brad Johns told reporters it was not a priority.

During question period Tuesday, Liberal leader Zach Churchill asked if the government was considering legislation to restrict the use of NDAs “whose intent is to protect perpetrators, and not victims of sexual assault and harassment.”

Premier Tim Houston responded that he agreed NDAs should “not be used to silence victims of sexual assault,” but added that the province is hearing from “two sides.”

“This is a very complex issue, we’ve had a number, now, of people reach out from the other side, talking about why they may have entered into one of these,” he said. “We have to honour those victims as well.

“We’re doing the research, we’re listening to both sides, we’re taking the issue very seriously.”

