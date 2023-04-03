Menu

Crime

Watchdog investigating after man suffers ‘serious harm’ in B.C. RCMP custody

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 10:27 pm
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating an incident from November, 2021 that left a man injured.
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating an incident from November, 2021 that left a man injured. Global News
British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered “serious harm” while in the custody of North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP nearly a year and a half ago.

In a Monday media release, the Independent Investigations Office said RCMP arrested the man on Nov. 20, 2021.

“It is reported that there was an interaction between the man and police while the man was being lodged in cells, and that the man sustained injuries during this interaction,” the IIO said.

The man was taken to hospital that night, and released from police custody, according to the IIO.

Nearly a year later, on Nov. 16, 2022, the man lodged a complaint with the RCMP.

Mounties notified the IIO on Jan. 5, and initial investigative steps have confirmed that the man sustained serious harm, as defined by the Police Act,” the IIO said.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all offcer-related incidents that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

