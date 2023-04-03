Watchdog investigating after man suffers ‘serious harm’ in B.C. RCMP custody

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered “serious harm” while in the custody of North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP nearly a year and a half ago.

In a Monday media release, the Independent Investigations Office said RCMP arrested the man on Nov. 20, 2021.

“It is reported that there was an interaction between the man and police while the man was being lodged in cells, and that the man sustained injuries during this interaction,” the IIO said.

The man was taken to hospital that night, and released from police custody, according to the IIO.

Nearly a year later, on Nov. 16, 2022, the man lodged a complaint with the RCMP.

Mounties notified the IIO on Jan. 5, and initial investigative steps have confirmed that the man sustained serious harm, as defined by the Police Act,” the IIO said.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all offcer-related incidents that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.