‘A long life:’ Fredericton Playhouse prepares for the end of an era

If the halls of the Fredericton Playhouse could talk, it would share stories of music, art and theatre.

The building was built in 1964 but has come to the end of its life.

“We’re sort of living on borrowed time and so several years ago we did lots of technical studies on the building to understand where, what its future could be,” said Tim Yerza, the Playhouse’s executive director.

The feasibility and economic studies showed the decades-old performing arts centre couldn’t be renovated or reused. The board and the city — who owns the Playhouse — have decided to build a new building.

View image in full screen The walls have show posters of plays and concerts and performances happening this year. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

But for Yerxa, there are many memories that live in the Playhouse, which is positioned on the corner of Saint John and Queen streets. Its neighbours are the provincial legislative assembly and the Beaverbrook Art Gallery.

The walls have playbills and show posters.

There is a mural of regals and jesters — a tribute to live theatre — that has stood the test of time.

The names of those who have helped the Playhouse and the art community have a display inside.

View image in full screen A mural is painted on the walls of regals and jesters — a tribute to live theatre — that has withstood the test of time. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

It was the original home to Theatre New Brunswick.

Yerxa said there also have many iconic stars who have hit the stage.

“This building has had a long life,” he said. “We’ve seen the launch of careers of many people. Some of them were … Simon and Garfunkel, Anne Murray really got her start when she was going to the University of New Brunswick … people often ask who the biggest name to ever perform here, it would be Céline Dion.”

But there will be a final curtain call for the Playhouse, and the future is bright. The city has chosen the corner of King and Regent streets for the new performing arts centre.

An area known for a barren parking lot is being transitioned for a new justice centre as well.

Yerxa said the cost has been something on the minds of everyone involved.

“We’re still a year away from doing the construction,” Yerxa said. “There are a team of people on it. Once the design is actually complete in the spring, we’ll have a more solid costing estimate and then we’ll have a solid budget that everyone can commit to.”

Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers has been on council since 2012 and said the Playhouse has a special place in her heart, adding she was disappointed the current building couldn’t be renovated.

But she said they are bracing for higher costs.

“This project like absolutely every other financial item that’s brought to the city council is going to be impacted by inflation and we just need to accept that — and we have to know that we are doing everything we can to keep the cost as low as possible,” she said,

For her, it’s about looking toward the future.

“I can’t wait for opening night,” she said. “I just want it filled with everyone in the community that represents what our community is.”