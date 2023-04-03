Menu

Canada

Man seriously injured after industrial accident in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 3:49 pm
One man has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident in Toronto, officials say. View image in full screen
One man has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident in Toronto, officials say. Global News / Max Trotta
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an industrial accident in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at a construction site in the Lower Sherbourne and The Esplanade area just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police said officers received reports that a worker had become stuck in a tunnel.

Toronto Fire and Emergency Services told Global News that crews completed a rescue of an employee.

Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police warned motorists to expect delays in the area and urged the public to “consider alternate routes.”

