Man seriously injured after industrial accident in Toronto

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an industrial accident in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at a construction site in the Lower Sherbourne and The Esplanade area just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police said officers received reports that a worker had become stuck in a tunnel.

Toronto Fire and Emergency Services told Global News that crews completed a rescue of an employee.

Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police warned motorists to expect delays in the area and urged the public to “consider alternate routes.”

