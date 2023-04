Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old cyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the cyclist was struck in the Pharmacy Avenue and Camilla Crescent area at around 12:30 on Monday.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a 40-year-old man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers were at the scene investigating and warned motorists to “expect traffic delays in the area.”

