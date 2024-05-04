Menu

Fire

Fire guts Scarborough commercial building, units above ‘impacted’

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 4, 2024 10:51 am
1 min read
A fire at an address on Lawrence Avenue East impacted residential units above. View image in full screen
A fire at an address on Lawrence Avenue East impacted residential units above. Global News
Multiple homes above a commercial unit in Scarborough, Ont., have been affected after a fire east of the city gutted a building on Friday evening.

Toronto fire told Global News they were called to an address on Lawrence Avenue East, west of where it meets Warden Avenue, for reports of a two-alarm fire in a commercial building.

Firefighters said they were able to get the blaze under control but not before it hollowed out much of the building, which forced some residents temporarily onto a Toronto bus.

“Multiple residential units above the commercial occupancy have been impacted,” Toronto Fire wrote on social media Friday.

“Several people have been displaced as a result of this fire.”

Paramedics said they assessed one person at the scene for minor injuries but no one needed to be taken to hospital.

Police stand outside the scene of a commercial fire in Scarborough reported on May 3, 2024. View image in full screen
Police stand outside the scene of a commercial fire in Scarborough reported on May 3, 2024. Global News
