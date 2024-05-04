Fire guts Scarborough commercial building, units above ‘impacted’

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple homes above a commercial unit in Scarborough, Ont., have been affected after a fire east of the city gutted a building on Friday evening.

Toronto fire told Global News they were called to an address on Lawrence Avenue East, west of where it meets Warden Avenue, for reports of a two-alarm fire in a commercial building.

Firefighters said they were able to get the blaze under control but not before it hollowed out much of the building, which forced some residents temporarily onto a Toronto bus.



“Multiple residential units above the commercial occupancy have been impacted,” Toronto Fire wrote on social media Friday.

“Several people have been displaced as a result of this fire.”

Paramedics said they assessed one person at the scene for minor injuries but no one needed to be taken to hospital.

