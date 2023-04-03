Tractor crash in Selwyn Township leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

See more sharing options

A man faces impaired driving charges following a weekend crash in Selwyn Township involving a tractor.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 5:15 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tara Road.

Police say the complainant reported that a tractor had left the roadway and flipped into the ditch. The driver then attempted to continue along the road.

Officers located the vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 27-year-old Selwyn Township man was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 9.