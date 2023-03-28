Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police officer nearly struck by suspected impaired driver during traffic stop

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 28, 2023 11:52 am
A bottle is recovered from a vehicle at a RIDE check point on August 14, 2013. View image in full screen
A bottle is recovered from a vehicle at a RIDE check point on August 14, 2013. Jeremy Cohn/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A police officer in Guelph, Ont., had a close call with a suspected impaired driver Monday during a traffic stop.

According to police, an officer was speaking to the driver of a vehicle at the side of the road on Speedvale Avenue East near Eramosa Road at around 10 p.m. March 27 when a GMC Sierra drove past the officer too closely, almost making contact.

They say police immediately directed the truck to pull over, and though it did at first, it sped off before an officer had a chance to speak to the driver.

Police were able to follow the vehicle and stop it a second time. Investigators say the driver was showing signs of impairment and provided several false names in the process.

Read more: Guelph man collects impaired driving charges while waiting for oil change

Story continues below advertisement

They say a roadside test followed by testing at the police station determined that the individual was over the legal limit.

Investigators say a search of the vehicle turned up three empty beer cans and a fourth can partially filled. A further investigation revealed that the driver of the Sierra had prior convictions and was suspended from driving.

Trending Now

A 60-year-old man faces a number of charges and has been scheduled to appear in a Guelph court April 14.

He also had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 45 days.

Click to play video: 'National Impaired Driving Prevention Week'
National Impaired Driving Prevention Week
Impaired DrivingGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceTraffic StopGuelph Police ServiceGMC truckRoadside sobriety test
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers