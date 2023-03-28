Guelph police officer nearly struck by suspected impaired driver during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A police officer in Guelph, Ont., had a close call with a suspected impaired driver Monday during a traffic stop.

According to police, an officer was speaking to the driver of a vehicle at the side of the road on Speedvale Avenue East near Eramosa Road at around 10 p.m. March 27 when a GMC Sierra drove past the officer too closely, almost making contact.

They say police immediately directed the truck to pull over, and though it did at first, it sped off before an officer had a chance to speak to the driver.

Police were able to follow the vehicle and stop it a second time. Investigators say the driver was showing signs of impairment and provided several false names in the process.

They say a roadside test followed by testing at the police station determined that the individual was over the legal limit.

Investigators say a search of the vehicle turned up three empty beer cans and a fourth can partially filled. A further investigation revealed that the driver of the Sierra had prior convictions and was suspended from driving.

A 60-year-old man faces a number of charges and has been scheduled to appear in a Guelph court April 14.

He also had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 45 days.