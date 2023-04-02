Montreal police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of 71-year-old man

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 71-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning and Montreal police say it could have been a homicide.

Authorities were called to an apartment in the city’s Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough where they found the man’s body.

READ MORE: Quebec police carry out anti-drug trafficking raids targeting Hells Angels, Mafia

Officers say the death is “suspicious” as his body had possible signs of violence. The victim’s cause of death remains unclear, but officials say it could have been criminal.

An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway.