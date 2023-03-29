Menu

Crime

Quebec police carry out anti-drug trafficking raids targeting Hells Angels, Mafia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2023 1:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: March 29, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: March 29, 2023







Several police forces across Quebec are participating in joint anti-drug trafficking raids across the province targeting members of the Hells Angels and the Mafia.

Police say they are conducting eight operations, including in Montreal, Laval and Estérel, in Quebec’s Laurentians region.

Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau wouldn’t say whose residences are being searched but said they involved important figures in the province’s organized crime world.

Read more: B.C. wins longstanding civil forfeiture case against Hells Angels

The raids are being conducted by a mixed police force that focuses on organized crime.

Trending Now

Bilodeau says police are targeting a cocaine trafficking network.

She says police aren’t planning any arrests Wednesday but are searching for evidence that could lead to arrests.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some people in this network are influential people, including members of the Hells Angels and other less influential people, but who are still involved in this drug trafficking network, which we wanted to put an end to,” Bilodeau said.

