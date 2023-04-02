Menu

Apex Mountain Ski resort wins third in Top Peak contest

By Victoria Femia & Sydney Morton Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 3:40 pm
Saturday was a big day at Apex Mountain Resort as the ski hill awaited an important announcement that would reward the winner with a massive cash prize.

The contest pitted resorts across the country against each other to prove which is the ‘top peak.’

“The whole community’s  support on this thing has just been over the top were are so overwhelmed with how it’s gone the money honestly is just a bonus,” said James Shalman Apex Mountain Resort.

The resort didn’t win the top prize of $100,000, however they won third place with a prize of $10,000. The money will be invested back into the mountain.

Read more: Apex Mountain Resort asks for support to win $100K in contest

“Ten grand to still a lot of money, and I think it’s going to go to probably one of the things that we wanted to put the money towards so I think we’re going to have to look at what was most important,” said Katrina Bohlken Apex Mountain Resort.

Teams had to rally from January until March to try to make it to the top 10.

Canadians then voted on top 10 and a panel of judges decided on the top three and eventually a winner.

Trending Now

The funds are expected to benefit the athletes that train on the mountain.

Read more: Apex Mountain Resort competes for cash

“We have people from all over the world Japan, China people come from all over the place to train,” Austin Eaton Apex Freestyle Ski Club Coach.

“It’s just going to give more of an opportunity to just expand their skills getting to that competitive stage, which is awesome we’re pumped about it,” Jay Tost Apex Freestyle Snowboard Club Coach.

Sunday is the last day of the skiing season at the resort.

SkiingAthletesski hillSKI SEASONApex Mountain Resortcanadian ski hillsski contest
