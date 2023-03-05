Apex Mountain Resort asks for support to win $100K in contest

The team behind Apex Mountain Resort needs your votes to win $100,000 to invest back into the mountain.

The annual competition is run by Mackenzie Investments to find “Canada’s most invested ski community.” The contest requires people to nominate their local ski hill. Then the team at the ski hill needs to explain what they would use the cash for if they win.

“It’s through social media posts and nominations. So we are in the first phase right [of voting] now,” said Katrina Bohlken, sales and marketing manager at Apex Mountain Resort.

Story continues below advertisement

Right now, they are on the leaderboard. If they stay in the top 10, they can win anywhere from $100,000 to $2,5000.

You can vote every day to help them win the funds to make some upgrades to the resort and Apex Freestyle Club. General manager James Shalmans says that if they win, they will use the money to install another rope tow, buy a dry land airbag for summer training and install lighting on the mogul and freestyle facilities.

“We have athletes that are coming here to train from all over and we have the Olympic team that comes to train [ahead of] Olympic events,” said Shalman.

“So we have really set ourselves apart for being that elite freestyle venue.”

Story continues below advertisement

The head coach of the Apex Freestyle Club, Rob Kober, says that lights on the course would help his athletes immensely.

“For us to be able to get those lights, we would be able to have more teams coming here to train,” said Kober.

“We increase our opportunities to train and divide the day into training blocks to spread the traffic out to make it safer for all the athletes.”

The first phase of voting closes on March 8, then the top 10 will be announced on March 11. Next, people are asked to vote to find the top three hills until March 22, and the winner will be announced on April 1.

For more information about how to vote, visit www.mackenzietoppeak.ca.