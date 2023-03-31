Man killed in downtown Edmonton alley Friday, police seek witnesses who saw fight

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is looking to speak with witnesses who saw and recorded what it said was a deadly fight in a downtown alley Friday afternoon.

Police received multiple 911 calls just before 1 p.m. about a disturbance in the area of Jasper Avenue and 100 Street.

Downtown Branch patrol officers arrived to find an injured, unresponsive man in an alley.

EPS said the officers provided first aid to try and save the man before EMS rushed the victim to hospital, where he was declared dead.

A 50-year-old man was taken into custody.

The EPS Homicide Section has taken over the investigation. An autopsy is yet to be scheduled.

Police were seen investigating in the alley between the Cambridge Lofts tower and the Canada Permanent Building, just off 100 Street.

Edmonton police said it received reports that a witness was seen recording the altercation before police arrived.

Investigators are asking that person to come forward, as well as any other witnesses to the events leading up to the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.