Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man killed in downtown Edmonton alley Friday, police seek witnesses who saw fight

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 7:15 pm
The Edmonton Police Service investigating the death of a man in an alley off 100 Street, north of Jasper Avenue, on Friday, March 31, 2023. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service investigating the death of a man in an alley off 100 Street, north of Jasper Avenue, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Global news
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Police Service is looking to speak with witnesses who saw and recorded what it said was a deadly fight in a downtown alley Friday afternoon.

Police received multiple 911 calls just before 1 p.m. about a disturbance in the area of Jasper Avenue and 100 Street.

Downtown Branch patrol officers arrived to find an injured, unresponsive man in an alley.

EPS said the officers provided first aid to try and save the man before EMS rushed the victim to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Read more: Man found dead in northside SUV is Edmonton’s 13th homicide victim of 2023

A 50-year-old man was taken into custody.

The EPS Homicide Section has taken over the investigation. An autopsy is yet to be scheduled.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were seen investigating in the alley between the Cambridge Lofts tower and the Canada Permanent Building, just off 100 Street.

Trending Now

Edmonton police said it received reports that a witness was seen recording the altercation before police arrived.

Investigators are asking that person to come forward, as well as any other witnesses to the events leading up to the death.

Read more: Police confirm man found dead in northeast Edmonton street was shot to death

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

More on Crime
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeDowntown EdmontonAltercationJasper AvenueEdmonton Suspicious DeathEdmonton deathwitnesses soughtFatal Fight
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers