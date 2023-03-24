Menu

Crime

Police confirm man found dead in northeast Edmonton street was shot to death

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 2:54 pm
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 15, 2023) Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead on 72 Street, north of 144 Avenue, in the Londonderry area. Morgan Black reports – Mar 15, 2023
The death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in the street in northeast Edmonton last week has been deemed a homicide, police said on Friday.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service identified the victim as Usama Ibrahinidan and said an autopsy took place on Monday which confirmed he died of injuries caused by gunshots.

On Wednesday, March 15, police officers were called to a weapons complaint north of 144 Avenue and 72 Street shortly before 6:30 a.m. Police said Ibrahinidan was already dead when officers found him lying in the street.

Police did not say whether they have a suspect or suspects in the case. They said Friday that investigators want anyone with dashcam or security video from the 144 Avenue and 72 Street area from the day of the shooting — and the time of the shooting — to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

