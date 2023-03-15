Police tape off street in northeast Edmonton, area resident says he heard gunshots

Send this page to someone via email

Part of a street in northeast Edmonton was taped off on Wednesday morning as a police investigation was underway.

Multiple police vehicles and evidence markers were observed by a Global News crew in the area of 72 Street and 145 Avenue. The Global News crew also saw a body at the scene. Police did not say what they were investigating.

An area resident told Global News he woke up at 6 a.m. when he heard gunshots and screaming. He said he was interviewed by police but declined to give his full name.

Global News has reached out to police for information on what happened.

More to come…

