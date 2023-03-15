Menu

Crime

Police tape off street in northeast Edmonton, area resident says he heard gunshots

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 2:06 pm
Multiple police vehicles and evidence markers were observed by a Global News crew in the area of 72 Street and 145 Avenue. Edmonton police did not say what they were investigating. View image in full screen
Multiple police vehicles and evidence markers were observed by a Global News crew in the area of 72 Street and 145 Avenue. Edmonton police did not say what they were investigating. Global News
Part of a street in northeast Edmonton was taped off on Wednesday morning as a police investigation was underway.

Multiple police vehicles and evidence markers were observed by a Global News crew in the area of 72 Street and 145 Avenue. The Global News crew also saw a body at the scene. Police did not say what they were investigating.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigate weekend death of man in northeast Edmonton

An area resident told Global News he woke up at 6 a.m. when he heard gunshots and screaming. He said he was interviewed by police but declined to give his full name.

Global News has reached out to police for information on what happened.

More to come…

CrimeEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeShots firednortheast edmonton crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

