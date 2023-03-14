2 men in critical condition after stabbing in Edmonton’s McCauley area

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Edmonton’s inner-city McCauley neighbourhood late Tuesday afternoon.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers from both downtown division and the Healthy Streets Operations Centre responded to a weapons complaint near 96 Street and 106 Avenue.

Police were seen at Radius Community Health & Healing (formerly the Boyle McCauley Health Centre) at 10628 96 St.

Alberta Health Services said EMS assessed two patients on scene and took two adult men in critical condition to hospital.

Police said it was reported to officers that two men, both 47 years old, were involved in a violent altercation inside the building.

EPS said the injuries appeared to be caused by “sharp-edged weapons.”

Charges are pending against both men, police said.

The health centre provides a broad range of services to vulnerable residents such as the homeless, including physical and mental health care, and dental services. A sign on the door said it was closed on Tuesday.