Edmonton council to ask province to support new Healthy Streets Operations Centre to fight downtown crime

Edmonton’s city council has voted unanimously to ask the province to support the creation of a hub where social workers, firefighters and police officers could work together to reduce crime.

City administration submitted a report to council on Monday describing the proposed Healthy Streets Operations Centre.

The creation of the centre is one of several actions the city has promised to address a spike in violent crime on downtown streets and transit.

In May, Justice Minister Tyler Shandro used his ministerial power to demand a report from the city on what is being done to get crime under control.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says the city has delivered with its plan on the centre and now it’s time for the province to step up.

The report says the centre could cost up to $18.1 million over the next four years.