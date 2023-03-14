Homicide detectives investigate weekend death of man in northeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

An autopsy has been scheduled and police say homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in northeast Edmonton on Saturday.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a single-vehicle collision in an alley in the area of 47 Street and 118 Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. March 11.

Police found a 44-year-old man in the driver’s seat. They said paramedics and firefighters tried to save the man’s life but he died at the scene.

“Further investigation revealed that the male had injuries consistent with an assault, not a collision,” police said Tuesday, explaining that determination prompted homicide detectives to take over the investigation.

Police are hoping anyone with dash-cam footage of the area “between the hours of 2:15 a.m. and 2:45 a.m.” on March 11 will contact them.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton police believe shocking Pizza Hut shooting in Westmount area was a random attack

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or by calling #377 from a mobile phone.

Police are also asking anyone with home security video from that area and at that time to call them. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. As of Tuesday afternoon, police said the death was being deemed “suspicious.”