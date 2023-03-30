Menu

Crime

Man found dead in northside SUV is Edmonton’s 13th homicide victim of 2023

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 8:12 pm
EPS found a body in a white SUV in a residential area (shown above) in northwest Edmonton, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. View image in full screen
EPS found a body in a white SUV in a residential area (shown above) in northwest Edmonton, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Global News/Eric Beck
A man found dead inside a SUV found near a north Edmonton school and green space this week in the city’s 13th homicide victim of 2023.

suspicious death investigation was launched Wednesday morning, when police were alerted to reports of a suspicious vehicle near 163 Avenue and 103 Street.

Edmonton Police Service officers arrived to find a man dead inside a white SUV.

An employee from a daycare in the area told Global News the vehicle was spotted near a green space along 103 Street in the Lorelei area.

Read more: Northwest Edmonton body in vehicle being investigated by homicide detectives

An autopsy done Thursday confirmed Kalab Kitil, 31, is the victim of a homicide. His cause of death is not being released right now for investigative reasons.

Kitil is the 13th homicide victim identified by Edmonton police this year.

Police ask anyone with any information about his death, or who may have seen suspicious activity involving a white SUV (make and model unknown) in the area between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, to contact them.

Anyone who has a dashcam or doorbell camera in the area is also asked to check their footage for suspicious activity.

Tips can be sent to EPS by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

CrimeHomicideEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicideKalab KitilKalab Kitil homicideLorelei
