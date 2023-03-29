Northwest Edmonton body in vehicle being investigated by homicide detectives

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vehicle in northwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Police were alerted to the scene by reports of a suspicious vehicle near 163 Avenue and 103 Street.

It was in this white SUV that police found the body of a dead male. He has not been identified and his age is not known.

An employee from a daycare in the area told Global News the vehicle was spotted near a green space along 103 Street in the Lorelei area.

Police say the death appears to be suspicious and homicide detectives are leading the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Police ask anyone with any information about this death, or who may have seen suspicious activity involving a white SUV (make and model unknown) in the area between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.