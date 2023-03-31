Menu

Comments

Crime

Knifepoint robbery reported in Toronto subway station during evening rush

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 5:10 pm
Calls for action to address Toronto transit violence
Calls for action to address Toronto transit violence
A victim was reportedly robbed at knifepoint by two suspects in a Toronto subway station during the evening rush on Friday.

Toronto police said it was reported at Coxwell subway station, which is at Coxwell and Danforth avenues, at 4:23 p.m.

A male victim indicated that he was robbed by two suspects.

Police said the incident happened on the platform.

Read more: Woman who knew teen stabbed in Toronto subway found him injured, tried to save his life

No injuries were reported. TTC service was temporarily suspended at the station.

Police said both suspects were male. The first suspect was described as tall and was wearing a navy blue jacket and a ski mask. The second suspect was “shorter,” police said, was wearing all black clothing and has a buzz cut.

The robbery is one of a series of concerning incidents involving Toronto’s transit system in recent months.

On Saturday, 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes was heading home after spending time at the Eaton Centre with friends when he was fatally stabbed at Keele Station in what police have said was an “unprovoked” attack.

Police at Coxwell Station on Friday after a reported knifepoint robbery during the evening rush. View image in full screen
Police at Coxwell Station on Friday after a reported knifepoint robbery during the evening rush. Marc Cormier / Global News

Story continues below advertisement

 

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoTTCtoronto police serviceToronto robberyTTC Crimetoronto transit crimecoxwell stationToronto subway robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

