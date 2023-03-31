Knifepoint robbery reported in Toronto subway station during evening rush

A victim was reportedly robbed at knifepoint by two suspects in a Toronto subway station during the evening rush on Friday.
Toronto police said it was reported at Coxwell subway station, which is at Coxwell and Danforth avenues, at 4:23 p.m.
A male victim indicated that he was robbed by two suspects.
Police said the incident happened on the platform.
No injuries were reported. TTC service was temporarily suspended at the station.
Police said both suspects were male. The first suspect was described as tall and was wearing a navy blue jacket and a ski mask. The second suspect was “shorter,” police said, was wearing all black clothing and has a buzz cut.
The robbery is one of a series of concerning incidents involving Toronto’s transit system in recent months.
On Saturday, 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes was heading home after spending time at the Eaton Centre with friends when he was fatally stabbed at Keele Station in what police have said was an “unprovoked” attack.
