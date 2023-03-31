Menu

Weather

Coquihalla and Highway 3 to be hit by up to 35 cm snow

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 12:18 pm
FILE. Snowplows may be on the Coquihalla this weekend. View image in full screen
FILE. Snowplows may be on the Coquihalla this weekend. Courtesy: Ministry of Transportation
Motorists are being warned that the Coquihalla and Highway 3 will be hit by a wintry storm this weekend, with up to 25 centimetres of snow in the forecast.

Environment Canada put out a warning for Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt.

Read more: Okanagan veteran instructor offers winter driving tips

The agency said that, depending on the location, snow is expected to start falling Friday morning and continue right through to Saturday night.

“A robust frontal system sliding down the coast tonight will begin to spread light to moderate snow to the Coquihalla Highway starting this morning,” the national weather agency said.

Heavy snow falls on Interior Highways

“Freezing levels are expected to remain below summit level this afternoon. Snowfall rates will intensify this evening and persist through Saturday.”

While as much as 25 cm could accumulate, Environment Canada pointed out that with warmer road surfaces initially, significant snow isn’t expected to accumulate until later this evening. Snowfall will ease Saturday night.

For the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, the onset of snow is delayed until Friday afternoon and will increase in intensity by Saturday morning. The heavy snow will persist through Saturday evening. Total snowfall accumulations could be as high as 25 cm.

Environment CanadaSnowfallSnowfall WarningCoquihallaDrive BCSpring StormKootenay PassPaulson SummitBC mountain passeslate spring stormsnowy driving conditions
