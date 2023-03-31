Menu

Crime

Guelph police link snow-clearing scam to Gravenhurst man

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 31, 2023 12:40 pm
Guelph Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A Gravenhurst man is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a snow-clearing scam in Guelph.

Guelph police say five residents responded to an online ad offering snow-clearing services in November 2022.

Investigators say the five paid a total of more than $4,000 to have their driveways cleared but no services were provided.

Read more: Police are looking into possible snow-removal scam in Guelph

They say they were informed by another police service that a man was arrested in a separate investigation.

Trending Now

It was determined that the same suspect was involved in the alleged scam in Guelph.

A 34-year-old man will appear in a Guelph courtroom on June 2.

Guelph NewsFraudScamSnow ClearingGuelph Police Serviceonline adGravenhurst man
