Guelph police link snow-clearing scam to Gravenhurst man

A Gravenhurst man is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a snow-clearing scam in Guelph.
Guelph police say five residents responded to an online ad offering snow-clearing services in November 2022.
Investigators say the five paid a total of more than $4,000 to have their driveways cleared but no services were provided.
They say they were informed by another police service that a man was arrested in a separate investigation.
It was determined that the same suspect was involved in the alleged scam in Guelph.
A 34-year-old man will appear in a Guelph courtroom on June 2.
