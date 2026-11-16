Phil Collins shares health update at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

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Phil Collins gave a tearful acceptance speech and shared a health update during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night.

The 75-year-old singer took the stage using a pair of canes and cried at a huge ovation from the crowd, that included his daughter, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, and his four other children.

“Thank you so much, I’m really not as bad as it looks. I’m much better,” Collins said, raising both canes over the podium.

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Collins was already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis, but now he gets the solo honour.

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Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker inducted Collins and praised him for his stardom as a drummer and a hit-making pop singer in the 1980s.

“I grew up just wanting to play the drums,” Collins said. “Everything else has been a really happy accident. I can’t believe, when I look back, how life has gone.”

Barker said Collins’ song In the Air Tonight gave the world “arguably the most badass drum fill of all time.”

“I remember hearing those drums for the first time and being blown away. That sound changed everything,” Barker said, before mentioning Collins’ second induction. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving.”

View image in full screen Travis Barker, right, introduces inductee Phil Collins during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Barker went on to perform the song with Cynthia Erivo singing the slowed-down rendition.

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During his acceptance speech, Collins called himself “a well man now” and hinted at working on a new project.

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“There are lots of rumours about whether I’m going to sing, do a tour or an album, but you haven’t heard the last of me, I can promise you that,” Collins said.

Backstage at the ceremony, Collins spoke about his ongoing health struggles and his possible return.

“Well, you say something once and you got to answer questions about it forever. I can’t believe that I’m not going to do something. I’m not very good at doing nothing,” he said about the potential new music.

“And I’ve got a studio in my house. It’s a small house in Switzerland. I’ve got a little studio that I run on my own. I’ve got to get back in there because that was fun. It wasn’t work, it was fun,” Collins continued. “And I used to operate everything myself, I did it on my own. And that’s where some good stuff comes out of it. So I would like to get back in there.”

“For a few years I’ve walked the long way around, so I didn’t walk past it, but I’m kind of being drawn into it now,” the You’ll Be In My Heart singer added.

“And in terms of playing live, I think my drumming days are probably done. I had a really bad knee, left knee that I had five operations on. It was replaced five times, and that meant I was in hospital for quite a while,” he shared.

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Collins said that his kidneys and liver “started failing” which made him put a pause on his music career.

“Everything started to go wrong,” he shared. “So at one point I didn’t think I’d live, let alone go on the road again. But just the other night I was talking to the kids about it, and everyone got excited, including myself, that it’s not beyond the realm of possibility of doing some shows.”

“I’ve got some great friends of mine that are great musicians that have been in my band. And I’d like to get down to my studio just to have some fun and write some music that I hope will be good enough for people to hear and sort of enjoy. So it’s a work in progress,” he added.

In May, Collins told BBC Breakfast that he had turned down an invitation to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

“I can’t really see it happening but I’m healthier now than I have been for quiet a while,” Collins said at the time. “This Rock & Roll Hall of Fame asked me if I would perform and I said no because you got to be match fit to do something like that.”

Following the ceremony, Collins daughter Lily shared an Instagram post dedicated to her dad’s “extraordinary legacy.”

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“To stand beside my family while he accepted his award was monumentally special. Some of my earliest and most treasured memories are wrapped up in his music, and to witness the impact he’s had on so many people throughout the decades and the lives he’s touched along the way makes this honor all the more special,” Lily wrote.

“Congratulations Dad, on this incredible achievement. Seeing you up there on stage embracing all the love, support, and recognition in the room after everything you’ve been through is indescribable. There is no one more deserving. We couldn’t be more proud. I couldn’t be more proud. I love you,” she added.

During the ceremony, Oprah Winfrey inducted the late Luther Vandross, the crowd yelled along with Billy Idol, and Wu-Tang Clan crowded the stage for a celebration.

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Queen Latifah, Oasis, MC Lyte, Sade, Joy Division/New Order and Iron Maiden were also inducted at the ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles along with producer Rick Rubin.

Oasis didn’t show up to the ceremony as guitarist Noel Gallagher was playing a gig back home in Britain.

Sade also decided to skip the induction. The singer and her band that’s named after her were inducted by singer Andra Day and celebrated by singer Sienna Spiro, who sang the group’s beloved hit Smooth Operator.

—With files from The Associated Press