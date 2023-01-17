Police are looking into possible snow-removal scam in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service are investigating what they believe is a snow-removal scam.

Investigators say someone is going around asking people if they want snow removed from their property.

According to police, a man going by the name of Jeff Shoultz is claiming to be from a company called Triple A Snow Away.

Investigators say people were paying to have their snow cleared but the work was never done.

They want to speak to potential victims and anyone who may have had contact with the individual or company.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7285, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.