Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police are looking into possible snow-removal scam in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 17, 2023 12:16 pm
Guelph police cruiser outside city hall. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser outside city hall. Matt Carty/Global News

Guelph Police Service are investigating what they believe is a snow-removal scam.

Investigators say someone is going around asking people if they want snow removed from their property.

According to police, a man going by the name of Jeff Shoultz is claiming to be from a company called Triple A Snow Away.

Trending Now

Read more: Bank helps Guelph senior avoid being victim of grandparent scam: police

Read next: Inside an Italian mob boss’s ‘regular life.’ What authorities discovered after arrest

Investigators say people were paying to have their snow cleared but the work was never done.

They want to speak to potential victims and anyone who may have had contact with the individual or company.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7285, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
Guelph NewsFraudScamSnow RemovalVictimsGuelph Police ServiceSnow Plow
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers